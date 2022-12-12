Twitter Blue is relaunching today at a higher price, but the feature list is long; check all details

Twitter Blue subscription will be relaunching today. The company has made the announcement from its official account and they have also detailed the features that will come along with the subscription. Elon Musk has hiked the price of the subscription from $7.99 to $8 for users purchasing it via the website and iOS users will have to shell out $11 for the same subscription if they pay via Apple App Store. The new subscription will bring back the blue tick verification system as well.

In a the post Twitter said, "We’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵"

The feature list for Twitter Blue is extensive. Elon Musk has managed to deliver on the promise of offering colour-coded checkmarks on the platform. The 'Official' badge will be replaced with Gold checkmarks and the govt bodies will get a Grey checkmark. However, the Grey checkmark will start rolling out later in the week.

Twitter has claimed that the user Blue subscriber will get features like Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after the account has been reviewed). As far as the verification is concerned, the Blue checkmark will only be offered to subscribers that have a verified phone number linked to the account.

In order to avoid the issue of impersonation, Twitter Blue subscribers will lose their verified checkmark temporarily if they change their name or profile. It will only be restored after the account is reviewed again.