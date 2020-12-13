Twitter briefly restricts Donald Trump's tweets about 'election fraud'

Twitter briefly tightened restrictions on US President Donald Trump's official Twitter account on Saturday, as some users reported the inability to like, retweet, or reply to his tweets. This phenomenon was observed for tweets marked as "disputed." For such tweets, users could neither copy the URL, nor search the text of the tweet to yield results.

A Twitter spokesperson wrote to The Verge on Saturday, informing the platform "inadvertently took action to limit engagements" on Trump's tweet, but had since reversed the action.

The spokesperson added that any tweet violating Twitter's 'Civic Integrity Policy' "will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet."



OK Based on my probing, for Trumps election fraud tweets:

- like, RT, reply, copy URL actions are disabled

- all counts disabled

- quote tweets allowed, if you click through warning

- maybe most importantly: QTs undiscoverable. No visible semantic connections. No search. pic.twitter.com/Fh7Xg5O5fg Ryan D Pants (@sixfoot6) December 12, 2020 Ever since Joe Biden was declared President-elect for the recently concluded 2020-elections, Trump has taken to the popular social networking site to spread misinformation by tweeting false allegations, fuelled with conspiracy theories regarding the election being rigged. Also read: India not only to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but to exceed them: PM Modi Continuing with his unvalidated stance that the Democrats fraudulently won the election, Trump made another tweet on Saturday to further his victory-claim. I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Regarding developments in the attempt to delegitimise the election results, a request from the Attorney General of Texas to overturn election results in four key states was rejected by the US Supreme Court on Friday. This was the latest attempt by the president and his team to persuade the courts to overturn the result, after consistently having done so for weeks, albeit unsuccessfully.

Twitter had started applying warning labels to tweets containing election misinformation ahead of the US presidential election on November 3 to restrict engagement with those tweets. The microblogging platform had announced that tweets with premature claims of victory would be labeled, and tweets trying to interfere in the election results could also be removed.

Democrats had criticised social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for not doing their bit to curb the spread of misinformation and propaganda regarding the elections on their respective platforms. In light of this criticism and the veracity of the election results, YouTube announced earlier that it would take down videos that claim election fraud starting December 9, 2020.