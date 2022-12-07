Twitter Files: Elon Musk fires another top executive for 'possible role' in suppression of free speech

Elon Musk has announced that he has fired the general counsel of Twitter for suppressing sensitive information about a story on Hunter Biden's laptop. Musk said Baker has been exited from Twitter due to a 'possible role in suppression of information'.

In his tweet Musk said, "In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today."

In the following tweet, Musk was asked if Baker tried to explain himself before leaving, to which Musk responded, "Yes. His explanation was …unconvincing."

Musk did not provide details about any internal investigations about Baker's 'possible role' in curbing free speech on the platform. Musk responded to Matt Taibbi's tweet who was also the Author of Twitter Files that was exposed last week.

Taibbi has cited a post by New York Post, written by Jonathan Turley, who is a professor and legal scholar. The report claimed that the initial details released on Twitter's censorship program have shown that former FBI official James Baker was used as a back channel by Democratic officials to silence critics on the platform.



Turley, in his blog said that Baker was reportedly forced out of the FBI due to his role in the Russian investigations and was subsequently investigated for criminal conduct. He was then hired by Twitter as deputy general counsel. Turley claims that Baker was involved in non-public channels with the Biden campaign and was involved in censoring a story about Joe Biden's son.