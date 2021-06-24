Twitter launches in-app payments feature Tip Jar in India

Microblogging platform Twitter has brought its in-app payments feature Tip Jar to India. The feature was introduced last month in the US. The social media giant has integrated Indian payment gateway Razorpay in the app.

Currently only a limited group of people, including creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders, will be able to see the option of adding Tip Jar to their profile. Tip Jar will enable creators to monetise their content and earn from their supporters. Users can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android through third party payment services.

HOW TO USE TIP JAR

One can turn on the Tip Jar icon that can be found next to the Follow button on your profile page. It will allow you to link an existing account with payment providers including Razorpay, PayPal, Cash App, Patreon, Bandcamp, and Venmo.

You can select a payment service provider of you choice, and then you will be redirected from Twitter to the selected app to show your support through an amount of your choosing. Twitter will not take any cut from it.

"By integrating Razorpay, we are hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift. Tip Jar is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil," said Twitter in a blog post.

"Through Razorpay's interface, you will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets and more. We're also working to add more payment providers to the feature around the world," said the site.

Tip Jar is available on Twitter profiles only on iOS and on profiles and Spaces on Android.

"It is an easy way, and a first step towards creating new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter -- with money. Soon, more people will be able to add it to their profile in India and across the world," it added.

