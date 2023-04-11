'Twitter no longer exists': Elon Musk may have already ended Twitter Inc.

After waves and waves of layoffs at Twitter Inc., a complete shut down was never out of the question for the micro-blogging platform. However, Elon Musk has other plans. A court filing has revealed that Twitter Inc. no longer exists. Musk's other company X Corp has reportedly absorbed Twitter Inc.

A report by Slate first highlighted the court filing which clearly stated, "Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists." The lawsuit has nothing to do with Twitter's new company. In fact, it was filed by a single person against "former Twitter" for violating federal racketeering laws.

In the court filing, Twitter reveals that “successor in interest” to Twitter Inc. is X Corp. which also becomes the defendant in this particular lawsuit. X Holdings Corp. has been identified as the parent company.

X Holdings Corp. is touted to become Musk's super company with Tesla, SpaceX Neuralink, The Boring Company and Twitter as part of a single super-conglomerate.

Elon Musk on Twitter-X Corp Merger

Elon Musk, who is very vocal about all things Twitter, has been quiet about the merger and there has been no official statement from the company. Sending mails to Twitter's press mail ID returns a poop emoji. In terms of operations, Twitter seems to be working just fine with the standard logo back in the picture.

This comes days after Twitter CEO Elon Musk started playing with the logo of the social media company, replacing it with the logo of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Later, it was observed that Twitter's lettering at its headquarters was missing a 'w', leading to 'Titter' headquarters.

After Twitter's SF headquarters landlord raised a dispute with the company about the change in name, Elon Musk decided to remove the covering from 'w' but got it painted white, essentially camouflaging it with the background colour.

Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

