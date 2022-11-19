'Twitter policy is freedom of speech': Elon Musk proposes new plan to tackle hate speech

Elon Musk has been attempting to reinvent Twitter ever since he took control of the microblogging site. The new Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach, according to Elon Musk, the company's new CEO.



Following his demand that they devote themselves to "hardcore" work, hundreds of Twitter employees quit yesterday. Within a few weeks of Musk's acquisition, the company's workforce had already been reduced by half.



In a tweet, he said that "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach." He also stated that Twitter will demonetize and no longer promote tweets with hate speech or other "negative" content.



"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," he tweeted.



He clarified that this only applies to the individual tweet, not the entire account.



Musk also launched a Twitter poll to determine whether former US President Donald Trump's account should be reinstated, months after promising to lift the ban imposed following the Capitol attack last year. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he said, referring to the Latin phrase that means "the voice of the people is the voice of God."



He also stated that Twitter intends to reinstate several controversial accounts that had previously been banned or suspended, but that the company has yet to make a decision regarding former President Donald Trump's account.



In the midst of the mass layoffs, job losses, and concerns about Twitter's ability to carry on as usual, Musk claimed that usage of the service reached "another all-time high."

