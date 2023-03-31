Twitter-rival Koo offers free lifetime verification to 'notable' personalities; details here

Twitter rival Koo has announced that it will offer lifetime free verification for all 'notable' personalities who qualify. The yellow tick will be awarded to user profiles that meet the clearly published criteria on Koo's website. This move is aimed at building a safe and inclusive platform that provides equal opportunities for all users to express themselves and be heard.

The free lifetime verification will be available to all notable personalities and creators across the world. The verification will help avoid impersonation on the platform. Koo has also made it easy for users to migrate their Tweets and find their Twitter following on the platform.

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, said that the platform is committed to being inclusive in thought and action. He added that the Koo Eminence Tick is a prestigious symbol that cannot be bought, and they are committed to safeguarding this digital right for all notable personalities.

Koo claims that the verification system is merit-based and it does not come by paying money. This is a direct dig to Twitter which is charging a whopping Rs 650 per month (Rs 900 per month via Android and iOS) for the blue verification badge. Koo also offers free edit functionality, longer posts, longer videos, ability to post in 20+ global languages, ChatGPT prompt, scheduling posts, creating drafts, monetization tools for creators, loyalty program for users, and content moderation.

Koo claims to be the second largest microblog with over 60 million downloads from over a hundred countries.