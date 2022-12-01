Twitter users alert! Your follower count may witness a big dip; here's why

Elon Musk has put out a tweet announcing that Twitter is undergoing a purge. The platform will be removing a lot of spam or scam accounts. This will lead to a drop in the number of followers of some of the most prominent accounts on the platform.

Musk said in a tweet, "Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop."

Elon Musk has been promising Twitter users that he will get rid of the accounts that deal with spam and scam. He also claims that bots are a big problem for the platform. We can't be sure if this purge will also decrease the overall presence of bots on the micro-blogging platform.

The 'purge' comes one day before the relaunch date of the new Twitter 'verified' system. Musk announced that the new subscription service will be launched on December 2. This new verified system will have colour-coded checkmarks. There will be a Gold checkmark that will be introduced for companies and their official accounts.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Musk said that the Blue checkmark will remain the same for individual accounts. However, verified companies will have the option to get a small logo next to an individual's name who is working with that brand.