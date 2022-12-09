Twitter Verified subscription with blue, grey, gold checkmarks launching today: Report

Twitter is working to launch the new Verified subscription today, a new report suggests. The new chief of Twitter, Elon Musk hasn't confirmed the rollout. Earlier, he had promised to launch it in the first week of December. The launch may be scheduled for Friday but the roll out is estimated to begin next week, according to a report by The Verge.

Three Types of Checkmarks

Twitter Blue will provide three distinct checkmark types: a blue checkmark for Twitter Blue subscribers, a grey checkmark for accounts affiliated with the government and monitored by Twitter, and a gold checkmark for advertisers. To prevent a recurrence of the impersonation issue that occurred when the paid verification system was unveiled, Twitter will remove a user's blue checkmark for seven days if their display name is altered.

The report adds that all existing Blue Tick holders will have 90 days to move to the subscription service or else they will lose their verified badge.

Elon Musk Solves Apple App Store Tax Issue

Elon Musk might charge a premium from Twitter users on iOS for signing up for the Twitter Blue subscription through Apple's App Store. According to a report by The Information, Musk will be asking for $11 (around Rs 900) from those making payments via the App Store, versus just $7 (roughly Rs 580) if they sign up on the company's website.

This is Musk's way of avoiding Apple's 30% tax on subscriptions to Twitter Blue, without risking a ban. He had a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook last week to discuss the matter of the App Store levy, and he claimed that the issue had been addressed. Apple did not respond or reveal any details of the meeting.