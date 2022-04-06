Twitter’s edit button is in the works, finally!

Twitter has finally publicly stated that it is working on an edit button. Now, they had tweeted about it on April 1, but most Twitter users took it with a pinch of salt, for obvious reasons. Now, with Elon Musk’s investment and board seat, the Tesla chief has brought the discussion back to the fore. But if Twitter is to be believed, the idea of the edit button did not emerge from Musk’s tweet.

“Now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll. We're kicking off testing within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible,” tweeted Twitter Comms.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

So, finally the Twitter-edit-button lobby can heave a sigh of relief.

Twitter Comms also followed the tweet with a GIF that shows the user pressing the ‘more’ tab, and the ‘edit tweet’ option appearing in the lowdown.

The demand for edit button was also recently fanned by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who retweeted Elon Musk’s poll and said, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.” Musk has posted a poll, asking users, “Do you want an edit button?”

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Musk’s poll came after he picked a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter. He was eventually appointed on the board of the microblogging site. Parag Agrawal expressed his excitement, and said, “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing Elon Musk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”

Also read: Netizens share choicest memes after Elon Musk’s appointment to Twitter board

Also read: Twitter appoints top shareholder Elon Musk to board