Like a Uber driver? You'll be able to mark him as 'favourite' soon

Did you enjoy the conversation you had with your Uber driver? Do you want him to keep coming back for you? Uber might be developing a feature on its ride-hailing app that allows riders to add drivers as 'favourites' so they can ride with them again. The feature has some privacy implications for the drivers but if implemented properly, the 'favourite' option has the potential to minimise security concerns of the riders.

The new feature was first revealed by an app researcher, Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter. Not many details are known about the feature except for the fact that Uber was testing the feature.

Uber is testing (?) an option to add drivers as your favorite so you can ride with them in the future pic.twitter.com/2BYm9RChCU - Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) 29 May 2019

Everybody has a story, both positive and negative, about their past Uber drivers. The new favourite feature might not empower you enough to avoid any particular driver but will at least make sure you get the drivers you feel secure with.

Uber has been facing a lot of flak for ignoring the passenger safety; however, it has now started taking a few steps to ensure that its passenger trips are secure. The company has already implemented 'trusted contacts' and emergency assistance feature. The ride-sharing firm is also beefing up driver vetting.

Meanwhile, Uber has also unveiled new policy which will allow it to ban riders with low ratings. Earlier, Uber allowed the passengers to rate the drivers but now the tables have turned.

"Respect is a two-way street, and so is accountability," Kate Parker, Uber's head of Safety Brand and Initiatives, said in a statement released Tuesday. Parker added, "While we expect only a small number of riders to ultimately be impacted by ratings-based deactivations, it's the right thing to do."

