Uber's new policy: Be nice to your driver or else get banned!

We are so used to ride-hailing services like Uber and Ola that we have now started taking them and their drivers for granted. Both riders and drivers give ratings to each other but it didn't really affect anybody much. However, things are set to change in the coming few weeks or months. Uber has announced that any person with the below average rating runs the risk of getting kicked out from the app ecosystem.

Drivers have had the fear of low ratings since the beginning, but now riders will also get deactivated if their ratings remain low. The two way system means that both rider and the driver have to up their behavioural game. Uber says that the "rating system is designed to be an important measure of quality on the Uber platform, helping keep the rider and driver experience safe, comfortable and enjoyable."

"Riders may lose access to Uber if they develop a significantly below average rating. Riders will receive tips on how to improve their ratings, such as encouraging polite behaviour, avoiding leaving trash in the vehicle and avoiding requests for drivers to exceed the speed limit. Riders will have several opportunities to improve their rating prior to losing access to the Uber apps", said Kate Parker, Head of Uber's Safety Brand and Initiatives.

Ratings are anonymous, so rating a driver or rider does not affect your account, but having a high rating means you are more likely to be prioritised by drivers if you are a rider, and more likely to appeal to riders if you are a driver. As per leaked documents from 2015, Uber drivers risk deactivation if their rating falls below 4.6 (out of 5). The tipping point for the riders is not known.

For riders and drivers, Uber has listed out few points so that they can avoid getting deactivated. Uber has asked riders to avoid unnecessary cancellations and to be on time. On the other hand, it expects drivers to keep the car clean and ask for preferred routes before starting.

