Uber integrates with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah stations; here's what it means for you

Uber has announced its first-ever integration with Indian Railways, rolling out services at Ahmedabad Railway Station and Howrah Railway Station, two of the busiest hubs in the country. The move is aimed at making passenger travel more seamless by linking Uber’s ride-hailing platform directly with critical public transport infrastructure.

Ahmedabad Railway Station, ranked the seventh largest in India, currently serves around 1.2 lakh passengers daily, with projections of more than 3 lakh by 2053. Howrah Railway Station, the country’s largest, handles over 10 lakh passengers every day, making it one of the busiest gateways in Eastern India.

Under the integration, Uber has set up:

• Ahmedabad: A dedicated parking zone on an elevated section linked to the station’s main foot-over bridge.

• Howrah: Designated kiosks and support infrastructure to manage heavy foot traffic.

Both stations will feature on-ground teams to guide passengers, ensuring smooth pickups and drop-offs

Shiva Shailendran, Director of Consumer Growth & Categories at Uber India and South Asia, said, “Our exclusive collaboration with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah Railway Stations is a step forward in strengthening urban mobility infrastructure and ensuring reliable connectivity for millions of travellers. By integrating Uber’s technology with key public transport hubs, we are working towards building a seamless, multimodal transportation ecosystem that simplifies how people move across cities.”

The partnership will not only help passengers with stress-free, reliable connectivity but also open up new earning opportunities for drivers, who will now have access to increased trip demand from these high-traffic stations.