Upliance 2.0 review: Can AI replace chefs in the kitchen?

I have a confession: I hate cooking. I’m lazy, I don’t enjoy spending time in the kitchen, and I tend to avoid complex dishes because I’m not confident about the steps. Normally, whenever I attempt to cook, I end up keeping my mom on a video call so she can guide me through every stage: “Now chop the onions like this… sauté for exactly 2 minutes… don’t forget the tadka.” It’s exhausting. That’s why the Upliance 2.0 immediately caught my attention. Could this AI kitchen assistant finally let me cook without a constant babysitter?

Design and First Impressions

The Upliance 2.0 doesn’t look like most kitchen appliances. Sleek, minimal, and solid, it fits comfortably on the counter without taking over the kitchen. The 10-inch touchscreen is big, bright, and responsive, and the overall design has this “I mean business” vibe. Unlike most gadgets that feel cluttered and intimidating, this one feels approachable, like it’s quietly saying, “Relax, I’ve got this.” For someone like me, who usually avoids the kitchen, that’s already half the battle won.

Cooking Experience

Here’s where the magic happens. Recipes are guided step by step, adjusting for portion size, which is surprisingly useful whether you’re cooking just for yourself or for a family of four. I tested a mix of Indian and Western dishes, paneer, pasta, pav bhaji, and the results were consistently solid. The real highlight? My grandmother gave a satisfied nod after tasting the pav bhaji, which, in my book, is the ultimate seal of approval.

The appliance heats fast, stirs automatically, and handles chopping and blending without me hovering over it. That alone is a lifesaver for someone who hates cooking and normally needs my mom’s voice in my ear to guide me. The Upliance 2.0 effectively replaced the step-by-step coaching I usually rely on.

But not everything is perfect. No matter what I cooked, some food tended to stick to the bottom of the jar. Scooping it out could be a little tricky, and the rinse mode only goes so far. It’s not the fully effortless “self-cleaning” experience the ads promise. The lid locking mechanism can also be a little fiddly, requiring multiple attempts to secure during cooking.

Performance and Smart Features

The Upliance 2.0 is powerful enough to handle harder vegetables and dense ingredients. The built-in scale is genuinely handy, especially for recipes requiring precision. Cooking times are reduced noticeably, and the one-jar system keeps things tidy. Noise levels are noticeable but not disruptive, and the heating is quick, though it doesn’t completely replicate the flavour of a high flame on a gas stove.

It’s important to note that this isn’t a full kitchen replacement. You’ll still need a gas stove or oven for some tasks like reheating food, making rotis (you can knead dough but can’t cook the actual roti), or other items that require traditional pans. The Upliance is more of a kadhai replacement than a pan replacement, which is something buyers need to keep in mind.

Connectivity was mostly fine, though occasionally recipes took a little while to load. Once cooking started, it continued perfectly.

Who Should Consider Buying It

The Upliance 2.0 is perfect for:

Busy professionals who don’t have time to hover over a stove

People who hate cooking, either because they don’t enjoy it or don’t know how

Anyone who wants stress-free weekday meals without relying on a human coach or step-by-step calls

For someone like me, it’s transformative. I could make dishes I’d normally avoid without having to rope in my mom for guidance. It reduces active involvement, minimises mess, and still produces tasty results.

Who Should Avoid It

The Upliance 2.0 is not for:

Purists and traditionalists who love the unpredictability of cooking, adjusting spices by instinct, or experimenting with high-heat flames

Anyone expecting a full kitchen replacement—you’ll still need a stove, oven, or other appliances for some tasks

People who enjoy the “theatre” of cooking and the hands-on experience, because this device is precise, measured, and systematic

Verdict

Overall, the Upliance 2.0 is more than a gimmick. For someone like me, who dreads cooking, it’s a godsend. It saves time, reduces stress, and makes dishes I wouldn’t normally attempt approachable. It won’t replace the artistry of a chef, and it won’t fully replace your kitchen, but it’s a reliable assistant that earns a permanent spot on my counter. And honestly? The fact that I could cook pav bhaji and get my grandmother’s nod feels like nothing short of a small miracle.