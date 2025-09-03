Upliance 2.O brings upgraded smart cooking to India at a price of ₹39,999

Upliance.ai has introduced Upliance 2.O, its next-generation smart kitchen companion aimed at making everyday Indian and global cooking faster, healthier and more convenient. The new device builds on the company’s first model and is powered by its UpAI platform.

The Upliance 2.O is designed with features such as recipe modes for high-protein and low-oil cooking, faster preparation times and an auto-cleaning function. According to the company, it is 40% faster than the previous version, supports heating up to 160°C for browning, and includes a glass lid with a virtual flame indicator. A built-in weighing scale with macro-tracking enables users to monitor nutritional values and adapt recipes to dietary needs, including low-oil, high-protein, high-fibre, kid-friendly and Jain meal options.

The device supports over 750 guided recipes and AI-powered recipe generation, covering a wide range of Indian dishes such as dal, sabzi, rasam and biryani, as well as international favourites like pasta, risotto, hummus and Thai curry. Recipes are developed and tested in-house by the Upliance.ai team. The appliance also allows customisation and tracks calories, carbohydrates, proteins and fats for more health-conscious cooking.

Upliance 2.O includes improved motor control for chopping and stirring, and mobile app sync for remote operation. Recipes can be accessed offline once synced, offering uninterrupted use.

On the design side, most cooking is handled in a single jar, with detachable components intended to simplify cleaning. The device features a heat-resistant glass lid, and all accessories are made from food-grade materials.

Mahek Mody, CEO and Co-Founder of Upliance.ai, said the new model reflects the changing demands of Indian kitchens, where families are increasingly looking for meals that are healthier, quicker and more personalised.

Upliance 2.O will be available in India at a price of ₹39,999, with exclusive offers for community members. Existing Upliance users will continue to receive updates, new recipes and community challenges, and will also have access to a special upgrade programme.