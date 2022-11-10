US President Joe Biden says Elon Musk's connection with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'

US President Joe Biden is of the opinion that Twitter’s new Chief Elon Musk’s connection with other countries ‘is worthy of being looked at’. Biden made the statement at a news conference when he was asked in Elon Musk is a threat to national security. The question was based on the fact that the Twitter acquisition was made possible with the help of a Saudi Arabian company. Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company and Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's private office is the second biggest Twitter shareholder after Musk.

At a White House conference, US President Joe Biden said, "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at." He further said, "Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at."

This statement from the US President comes two weeks after Musk completed the acquisition of the micro-blogging website Twitter. Within days of taking over, Musk undertook the company's biggest layoff ever. He fired almost 50 per cent of the entire workforce.



Musk has been vocal about politics in other countries. He openly invited Russian president Vladimir Putin to a duel to resolve the situation in Ukraine.

Musk also has invested huge sums in countries like China which currently houses one of Tesla's biggest Gigafactories in Shanghai. Tesla is currently the biggest company in terms of valuation under the world's richest man.



Elon Musk took over Twitter late last month and has been making headlines for implementing major changes on the platform as well as in the company's administration. Musk plans to change the way the company verifies its users on the platform. He plans to charge $8 for the verified blue checkmark, which was being offered for free to politicians, celebrities, prominent personalities and media personnel.