Vedanta appoints industry veteran Terry Daly as advisor for semiconductor business

After appointing semiconductor veteran David Reed as the CEO of Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture, now Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta has appointed Terry Daly as the advisor for semiconductor business. Daly, an independent consultant in the microelectronics industry, will be responsible for providing strategic counsel and inputs for the semiconductor business.

“India has a generational opportunity to become part of the global semiconductor supply chain and provide geographic diversification to its customers, supply chain resiliency to its partners, and job creation opportunities to its extremely talented population,” said Terry Daly.

Daly has worked at GlobalFoundries, where he was Senior Vice President, holding positions as head of strategy and corporate development, chief of staff, and head of corporate program management. He was instrumental in establishing a strategic alliance on advanced technology with Samsung and in the acquisition of IBM’s microelectronics business. Prior to that, Daly spent 26 years at IBM, the majority in its semiconductor division, where he held executive roles in business management, finance, manufacturing operations, program management, and strategy. Before joining IBM, he spent five years as an officer in the United States Army.

“We are pleased to welcome Terry Daly to our team,” said David Reed, CEO, Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL). “As an industry veteran, Terry brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience in managing several workstreams that are critical for establishing a world-class semiconductor fab.”

Earlier, Reed had told Business Today, “We will hire experienced professionals (to start with), who have actually done operations, development, processes, have worked in factories. Our intent is to hire the world's best talent, and then look at India.”

Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive globally to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry. Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited also appointed Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resources in April. The company continues to build a team of highly experienced personnel to be part of its semiconductor business.