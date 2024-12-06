AI influencer talk take centre stage at India Today-Business Today AI Conference 2024

The India Today-Business Today AI Conference 2024 offered a fascinating glimpse into the future of entertainment, with a special focus on virtual influencers powered by artificial intelligence. Moderated by Aayush Ailawadi, the panel featured Abhishek Razdan (Co-Founder & CEO, Avtr Meta Labs) alongside artists and technologists, exploring how AI is reshaping content creation, distribution, and audience engagement.

Abhishek Razdan introduced Naina, India’s first AI-powered virtual influencer, as a prime example of AI’s potential to revolutionise the entertainment industry. With over 400,000 Instagram followers and 120,000 YouTube subscribers, Naina has already garnered significant attention. “AI influencers can be tailored to specific needs, are ageless, and speak multiple languages, making them ideal for mass communication,” Razdan explained.

What sets Naina apart is her versatility. “AI technology allows us to create a persona tailored to specific requirements, whether for entertainment, information, or other purposes,” Razdan said. Naina’s ability to communicate in multiple languages enables her to transcend regional barriers, making her a powerful tool for engaging diverse audiences across India.

Razdan highlighted the global implications of AI-powered content creation. “AI tools make it easier to create content in production hubs and distribute it across multiple countries,” he said. By leveraging AI, Indian creators can scale their content to international markets, breaking through traditional barriers of language and geography.

He emphasised that AI technology is particularly well-suited for multilingual markets like India. “One AI character can cater to all of India’s diverse linguistic needs, ensuring consistency and accessibility,” Razdan said.

While the concept of virtual influencers is gaining traction, it also raises questions about authenticity and ethics. Razdan addressed concerns about audiences mistaking virtual influencers for real people. “Transparency is key. Audiences should be aware that they are engaging with an AI-created persona,” he said.

The panel also touched upon the potential of virtual influencers in promoting education, social causes, and skills development. Razdan shared plans for Nana’s future, including collaborations with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to promote AI literacy and upskilling initiatives.

Looking ahead, Razdan envisioned a future where AI-powered influencers and content creators become an integral part of the entertainment ecosystem. “In the near future, we could see AI influencers hosting TV shows, starring in films, and producing original content,” he said. While the technology is still evolving, the possibilities are vast. “AI is a game-changer. It’s creating opportunities for new-age creators to innovate and connect with audiences in unprecedented ways.”