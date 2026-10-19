Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Vivo S2 FE goes on sale in India today: Brings 10,000mAh battery, 1.5K AMOLED display, and more

Vivo S2 FE goes on sale in India today: Brings 10,000mAh battery, 1.5K AMOLED display, and more

Vivo has introduced its latest S series smartphone, the Vivo S2 FE, which is now available in India with competitive pricing and exciting offers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Vivo S2 FE goes on sale in India today: Brings 10,000mAh battery, 1.5K AMOLED display, and moreVivo S2 FE sale

Vivo’s new S series model, the Vivo S2 FE, is available for purchase in India, with prices starting at Rs 38,999. The smartphone flaunts several upgrades and offers competitive features such as a 10,000 mAh battery, which has won a Guinness World Records title for the longest electronic product testing livestream. If you’re looking for an all-rounder mid-range smartphone, then here’s everything the Vivo S2 FE offers:

Advertisement

Must read: Vivo S2 FE vs OPPO F35 Pro 5G: Which mid-range smartphone to buy in 2026

Vivo S2 FE specifications and features

The Vivo S2 FE features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Q10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of HBM brightness. The smartphone comes with impressive durability features such as Military-Grade Certifications, and IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance ratings.

For performance, the S2 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G Platform processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It packs a massive 10,000 mAh battery that supports 44W charging and runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Must read: Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Battery, display and cameras compared

Advertisement

In terms of camera performance, the Vivo S2 FE features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary rear camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, it includes a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo S2 FE price in India

The Vivo S2 FE will be available in two storage options: The 6GB + 128GB will retail for Rs 38,999, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 42,999. Buyers can get up to 10% instant cashback on selected bank cards and up to 10% exchange bonus.

Furthermore, buyers will also be able to unlock the following JioHotstar subscription offer and get 50% off on selected JioHotstar annual subscriptions. The Vivo S2 FE will be available on Flipkart and Amazon, retail stores, and the vivo official website.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more