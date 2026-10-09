Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Battery, display and cameras compared

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Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Display, performance and cameras

Vivo V80: The phone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,260 × 2,750-pixel resolution and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also features a 50MP Zeiss selfie camera.

OPPO Reno 16: The phone has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 460 PPI pixel density. It also uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset but offers 8GB or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. For cameras, the Reno 16 features three 50MP rear sensors for primary, ultra-wide and telephoto photography. At the front, it gets a 50MP autofocus selfie camera.

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Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Price, battery and software

Vivo V80: The phone currently starts at ₹62,999 and goes up to ₹79,999, with storage variants ranging from 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It packs a 7,200mAh battery with 90W charging, runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7, and supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB Type-C. For durability, it comes with IP68 and IP69 protection.

OPPO Reno 16: The smartphone starts at ₹66,999 and goes up to ₹72,999. Its configurations range from 8GB RAM and 256GB storage to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It houses a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging and runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. It also offers IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection.

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The Vivo V80 stands out with a larger battery, a faster-refresh display, and higher maximum storage capacity. The OPPO Reno 16 offers a more compact screen and a 12GB RAM option at a lower top-end price. Your choice depends on which features and configuration best fit your needs.