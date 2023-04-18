Vivo T2 5G goes on sale in India on Flipkart: Check offers, price, specs

Vivo T2 5G was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone has finally gone on sale in India today. The highlights of the handset include a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP dual rear camera and Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Vivo T2 5G price, sale offers

Vivo T2 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 20,999. It is available in Velocity Wave and Nitro Blaze colour variants.

It is now available for purchase in India across Flipkart and Vivo’s e-store. Customers can avail an instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC and ICICI bank when purchasing a smartphone via Flipkart.

Vivo T2 5G specifications

Vivo T2 5G features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 skin out of the box.

For photography, it sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor that supports OIS and EIS and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging via USB-C port.

Alongside Vivo T2 5G, Vivo also launched its Vivo T2x 5G at a starting price of Rs 12,999. It will go on sale in India on April 21.

Notably, Vivo has confirmed to launch its flagship Vivo X90 series in India on April 26. The series is likely to include Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. Both the handsets are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

