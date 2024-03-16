Vivo V30 and V30 Pro now on sale; see specs, pricing and offers

Vivo's latest V30 series smartphones have hit the Indian market shelves. The V30 Pro and V30, positioned squarely in the mid-range segment, offer a suite of enticing features poised to captivate tech enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the V30 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 4nm octa-core chipset, complemented by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Similarly, the V30 boasts a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and storage configurations of 128GB or 256GB. Both models pack a hefty 5,000mAh battery, supporting rapid 80W charging, and debut with the latest Android 14, overlaid with Funtouch OS 14.

In terms of aesthetics, the Vivo V30 Pro arrives in striking Andaman Blue and Classic Black hues, while its counterpart, the Vivo V30, offers a palette of Peacock Green, Andaman Blue, and Classic Black.

Pricing for the V30 Pro starts at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, escalating to Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. Meanwhile, the V30 is tagged at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

For eager buyers, these sleek smartphones are readily available for purchase through Flipkart and Vivo's authorized offline outlets nationwide.

To sweeten the deal, interested consumers can snag a flat 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank and SBI Band cards, along with a potential additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000. Offline purchasers can also revel in a 10 percent instant cashback and a generous 40 percent discount on Vivo's V-Shield, offering valuable screen damage protection.