Vivo X200 FE review: Proof that good things come in small packages

At a time when most premium smartphones are getting bulkier and heavier, Vivo has gone in the opposite direction. The Vivo X200 FE is one of the rare devices that offers flagship-grade internals, ZEISS-tuned optics, and a stunning display, all in a form factor that actually fits in your hand. But does this pocket-sized powerhouse hold its own in today's smartphone market? I spent a lot of time with this compact flagship, which is priced at ₹54,999, and here are my thoughts.

Advertisement

Design & Build

The Vivo X200 FE is unapologetically compact. At 150.8 mm tall and weighing just 186g, it’s among the smallest flagships you can buy today. The matte sand-blasted glass back resists fingerprints and feels premium, while the aerospace-grade aluminium frame offers solid durability. You also get IP68 and IP69 protection. The phone is available in 3 finishes - Yellow, Grey and Blue. I've been testing the Yellow unit, and it's easily one of my favourite finishes on a modern smartphone.

The flat frame isn’t slippery, though the in-display fingerprint scanner sits slightly lower than usual and takes a moment to get used to. Overall, the phone strikes the perfect balance between elegance and everyday usability.

Display

Advertisement

The 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display supports a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. It’s a 1.5K panel, colours are vivid but natural, thanks to ZEISS tuning and 10-bit support. HDR10+ content looks phenomenal, and sunlight legibility is among the best in class.

Haptics are sharp and precise. Stereo speakers are present, but the bottom speaker does most of the work.

Performance

Powering the Vivo X200 FE is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. While it is a chipset from last year, in day-to-day use, it rarely matters because performance is silky smooth.

Apps open quickly, animations are smooth, and the phone holds multiple apps in memory without breaking a sweat. Gaming is where things get interesting. Call of Duty: Mobile runs at a steady 60fps on high settings, and the thermal management is well done, even after 30 minutes of play.

Advertisement

Cameras

Vivo’s camera game has steadily improved over the years, and the X200 FE might be one of its most well-rounded camera setups to date.

Main camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 with OIS

Telephoto: 50MP periscope lens (IMX882), 3x optical zoom

Ultra-wide: 8MP lens

Front: 50MP selfie camera with autofocus

The main camera delivers excellent detail and accurate colours in daylight. Portrait shots benefit from ZEISS bokeh simulation, which adds pleasing background blur without harsh edge detection issues.

The 3x periscope lens is genuinely useful, and clicks some of the best portraits shots ever, not just in this price range. Even at 10x digital zoom, shots remain usable. Low-light performance is good, but it could be improved. However, the ultra-wide camera is underwhelming. Colours don’t match the main sensor, and sharpness takes a hit.

Video recording maxes out at 4K 60fps on the rear, with decent stabilisation, though panning shots can sometimes look over-processed. The front camera is more than adequate for selfies and video calls, with excellent sharpness and skin tone accuracy.

Click here to see the camera samples from the Vivo X200 FE.

Battery Life

Despite the compact size, the Vivo X200 FE packs a massive 6500mAh battery, thanks to Vivo’s use of silicon-carbon battery tech. In real-world usage, it easily lasts a full day and then some. With moderate use, you can even push it to a day and a half, or two days if you don't use the camera too much. But not using the camera on this phone is almost criminal.

Advertisement

The phone supports 90W FlashCharge, and a full charge takes around 45–50 minutes.

Software

The Vivo X200 FE ships with Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15. The interface feels light, fluid, and far more refined than in previous years. Vivo has toned down the bloatware, though some unwanted apps are still pre-installed. There are several smart features powered by Gemini AI, like live translation, document summarisation, and transcript assist.

Vivo promises 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches, which puts it in the same league as its competitors.

Verdict: Is the Vivo X200 FE Worth It?

The Vivo X200 FE proves that compact phones don’t have to be compromises. It delivers stellar battery life, strong camera performance, a gorgeous display, and great build quality, all in a form factor that’s slowly picking up steam in 2025.

Yes, a more modern flagship chipset is something that a performance purist might seek, but it is, in no way, a deal-breaker. If you want a pocketable flagship that doesn’t skimp on the essentials, the Vivo X200 FE is one of the most complete phones you can buy today.