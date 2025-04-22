Vivo X200 Ultra, X200s launched in China: Check price, specifications, details here

Vivo has launched the X200 Ultra and X200s smartphones in China, with prices starting at CNY 4,199 for the X200s (approximately ₹49,000) and CNY 6,499 (approximately ₹76,000) for the X200 Ultra.

Vivo X200 Ultra

The Vivo X200 Ultra is the successor to the X100 Ultra that came out last year. It boasts a large 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a resolution of 3168x1440 pixels. The phone measures 163.14 x 76.76 x 8.69mm and weighs up to 232 grams.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. In China, the phone runs on Android 15 with Vivo’s custom OriginOS skin layered on top.

In terms of photography, the Vivo X200 Ultra is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a high-resolution 200MP periscope telephoto sensor. For selfies, there’s a 50MP front-facing camera. The phone is also backed by Vivo’s VS1 AI and V3+ imaging chips, and it is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 120 frames per second.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Additional features include an in-display 3D optical fingerprint sensor for biometric security, an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, and Hi-Res audio certification for enhanced sound quality.

Vivo X200s

The Vivo X200s is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ BOE display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2,800x1,280 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers an impressive peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

At its core, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, with support for up to 16GB RAM and offers storage configurations of up to 1TB.

It runs on Android 15, layered with Vivo’s custom OriginOS skin in China.

In terms of photography, the Vivo X200s features a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. On the front, it houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.

The phone is backed by a substantial 6,200mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

It measures 160.01 x 74.29 x 7.99mm and weighs up to 205 grams.

Other highlights include an in-display 3D optical fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking, and an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Availability in India

There is currently no word on whether these phones will be available in India. Vivo previously did not bring the X100 Ultra to India, which could be an indicator of the lack of availability of the X200 Ultra in the country.