VIYONA Fintech has entered into a strategic partnership with cross-border payments platform EFICYENT to facilitate international acceptance of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across select global corridors.

The collaboration will initially focus on enabling merchant acceptance and cross-border collections in regions such as the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia — markets that account for a substantial share of India’s remittance inflows as well as outbound travel and education-related spending.

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UPI, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has grown into one of the world’s largest real-time payment systems by transaction volume. The new partnership aims to establish interoperability between India’s domestic UPI infrastructure and overseas payout and settlement networks.

Under the agreement, international merchants will be enabled to accept UPI payments, allowing Indian consumers and businesses to transact abroad using familiar payment rails. The system will integrate foreign exchange conversion, compliance frameworks, and settlement capabilities to support seamless cross-border transactions.

VIYONA Fintech operates as a technology service provider offering UPI and IMPS switching solutions, along with collections and payout infrastructure for banks, NBFCs, and fintech firms. EFICYENT, meanwhile, provides multi-currency accounts, international payout services, and FX management. The integration will combine VIYONA’s domestic switching stack with EFICYENT’s global payout network to support cross-border use cases.

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Executives from both companies indicated that corridor activation will be rolled out in phases and will remain subject to regulatory approvals in respective jurisdictions.

Industry observers say structured cross-border UPI acceptance could lower transaction costs and improve settlement timelines compared to traditional correspondent banking channels, particularly for retail payments. With India continuing to rank among the world’s largest remittance recipients and outbound digital commerce expanding, policymakers have increasingly pushed to extend the country’s digital public infrastructure footprint globally.