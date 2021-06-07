Want to avoid your ex on Tinder? Now you can!

Almost everyone has people like an ex or a colleague they would want to avoid while browsing a dating app. To make life easier of its users, dating app Tinder has rolled out a new feature-Block Contacts to avoid uncomfortable encounters.

Group Product of Trust and Safety at Tinder Bernadette Morgan says, "We may not be able to save you from awkward run-ins at the coffee shop, but we are giving you more control over your experience on Tinder."

Members will be able to access Block Contacts within profile settings, wherein they can add the contacts they don't want to have access to or vice versa on Tinder. These contacts won't appear as a potential match whether they are already on Tinder or decide to download it later using the same contact information.

The feature was tested initially in countries like India, Korea, and Japan. Members who adopted the Block Contacts feature in these countries added about a dozen contacts to their block list.

Apart from not getting to face any unwanted connection, the added bonus is that the contacts you block using this feature will not be notified. This will also not affect your existing matches or messages.

There are two ways to use this feature-upload your contact list and adding contacts manually.

How to upload your contact list

Step 1: Open Tinder and tap the profile icon

Step 2: Click the 'settings' option

Step 3: Select the 'Block Contacts' option

Step 4: Grant Tinder the access to your contacts

Step 5: Select people you want to avoid from your contact list

Step 6: Tap 'Block Contacts'

How to add contacts on your Tinder manually

In case you are not keen on uploading your contacts on Tinder or want to block a person who is not saved on your contact list, you can also add their information manually.

Step 1: Open Tinder and tap the profile icon

Step 2: Go to 'settings' option

Step 3: Select 'block contacts' option

Step 4: Tap the '+' icon at the top of the screen

Step 5: Input the person's contact info and click 'Done'

Also read: WhatsApp new feature: 'Disappearing mode', 'view once' to roll out soon