Want to switch to other apps without losing your WhatsApp group chats? Here's how you can do it

Messaging app WhatsApp has continued to receive backlash from users after it updated its privacy policy. In fact, several global CEOs, like Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk, and Indian companies' chairmen like Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Mahindra, have also suggested to quit WhatApp and shift to other messaging platforms like Telegram or Signal.

Even Tata Steel Ltd and other companies, have begun issuing advisories to staff asking them to avoid sharing sensitive information on WhatsApp and stop using the platform for critical business calls, The Economic Times reported.

So it's likely there are many who may want to switch to other apps without losing some of their previous group chats and conversations. Besides, the pain to form the same group on other platforms is a task. Not all social apps can help in shifting group chats from WhatsApp to their platform, but Signal can.

Here's how one can transfer their WhatsApp group chats to Signal:

Step 1: Create a random group on Signal by adding one member to it.

Step 2: Once the group on Signal has been created, go to the group setting tab and choose the option "group link". Turn on the Group Link toggle and get the shareable invite link.

Step 3: Now open the WhatsApp group chat and paste the group link.

Clicking on this link, anyone can chat in the Signal group. Besides, the admin can turn off the link at any time they want. Also, the Signal group can be shared on other apps as well to get the other users onboard.

Also read: First time in history, Union Budget 2021 to go completely paperless

Also read: Auto sales jump 11% YoY in Dec; growth registered for first time in FY21