WD_BLACK SN7100 SSD debuts in India with focus on high-speed performance for gaming

Western Digital has launched the WD_BLACK™ SN7100 NVMe SSD in India, a high-performance storage solution tailored for gamers seeking speed, efficiency, and high capacity. Developed under the SanDisk brand, the SN7100 delivers blazing-fast read speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s on the 1TB and 2TB variants, offering a 35% performance boost over its predecessor.

Powered by the latest TLC 3D NAND technology and PCIe Gen 4 interface, the SN7100 is designed for the growing demands of modern games that are larger and more resource-intensive than ever. With storage options ranging from 500GB to a massive 4TB, the drive caters to gamers with expanding libraries and those creating or streaming content.

“As games become more complex and storage-intensive, the gamer of today needs high-performance SSDs that offer power efficiency for longer gameplay. The SN7100 NVMe™ SSD is just the drive for the next generation of gaming as it delivers amazing performance, higher capacity, and faster load times. It helps gamers to play their best,” said Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales – India, SanDisk.

In addition to speed, the SN7100 offers up to 100% better power efficiency at peak performance compared to the previous generation and up to 2,400TBW endurance on the 4TB model, making it ideal for demanding use cases such as gameplay recording and frequent data rewriting.

Key Features of the WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD

• Read speeds up to 7,250MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s (1TB–2TB models)

• Storage capacities from 500GB to 4TB

• Built with TLC 3D NAND and PCIe Gen 4 interface

• 2,400TBW endurance for the 4TB model

• Power-efficient design optimised for gaming laptops and handhelds

• 5-year limited warranty and DRAM-less construction

• WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows) for health monitoring, firmware updates, and Game Mode control

Pricing and Availability

The WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD is available now via leading IT resellers and e-commerce platforms across India. Pricing starts at ₹4,899 for the 500GB variant.