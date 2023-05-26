'We need to take steps against deceptive AI': Microsoft chief Brad Smith says deepfakes are the biggest AI concern

Microsoft President Brad Smith claims that the biggest concern regarding artificial intelligence (AI) is deep fakes--content that looks real but is completely fictional. In a speech delivered in Washington, Smith addressed the need for effective regulation in order to distinguish between authentic and AI-generated photos or videos, particularly when utilized for malicious purposes.

Smith emphasized the necessity to combat deep fakes, specifically highlighting concerns over foreign cyber-influence operations. He referred to activities already conducted by governments such as Russia, China, and Iran.

According to a report by Reuters, Smith said, "We're going have to address the issues around deep fakes. We're going to have to address in particular what we worry about most foreign cyber influence operations, the kinds of activities that are already taking place by the Russian government, the Chinese, the Iranians."

He further added, "We need to take steps to protect against the alteration of legitimate content with an intent to deceive or defraud people through the use of AI."

The Microsoft President further advocated for licensing critical forms of AI, imposing obligations to protect various aspects of security, including physical security, cybersecurity, and national security. Smith also called for the development of updated export controls to prevent the theft or misuse of AI models that could violate a country's export control requirements.

To increase transparency and enable the identification of manipulated videos, Smith proposed the adoption of a "Know Your Customer"-style system for developers of powerful AI models. Such a system would enable monitoring of how AI technology is utilized and would allow the public to discern the origin of AI-generated content.

Last week, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testified before a Senate panel, expressing concerns about AI's potential interference in election integrity and stressing the necessity for regulation. Altman also called for global cooperation on AI and incentives to encourage safety compliance. However, earlier this week Altman also claimed that OpenAI may have to cease operations if the EU opts to over-regulate AI.

Top executives of the EU have also met Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss a tentative agreement to regulate AI, in the time that it takes to formulate the new policy.