'We will make the future in India': Masayoshi Son and Bhavish Aggarwal discuss AI and energy

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son’s recent visit to India included a notable meeting with Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola. The two visionaries came together to discuss how AI, artificial general intelligence (AGI), and renewable energy could drive transformative growth in India.

Aggarwal shared a snapshot of their meeting on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Always amazing to meet @masason! Such an energising discussion on AI, AGI, Energy, and India. We will make the future here in India together." The post hinted at their shared vision for leveraging technology to shape India's future.

SoftBank has been a long-time backer of Ola, having supported its ride-hailing business and electric mobility initiatives. While specific details of the meeting remain private, it’s likely they explored AI applications and scaling renewable energy solutions within India’s growing mobility ecosystem.

Son’s engagement with Indian startups during his visit reaffirms SoftBank's commitment to the country’s innovation-driven sectors. Besides meeting Aggarwal, Son’s itinerary included talks with Mukesh Ambani and Naveen Tewari, as well as a scheduled meeting with PM Modi to discuss SoftBank’s future investments in India.

SoftBank’s investments in Indian companies like Ola, Paytm, Swiggy, and Flipkart have already reshaped the startup landscape. The recent dialogue between Son and Aggarwal could pave the way for new breakthroughs in AI and energy that align with India’s evolving tech aspirations.