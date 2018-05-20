Weekly Tech Wrap: OnePlus 6 launched in India and more tech news this week

1. OnePlus 6 launched in India at Rs 34,999

The OnePlus 6 was finally launched around the world and India earlier this week. In India, the smartphone will be available in two configurations - 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 34,999, and 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage at Rs 39,999. OnePlus did not mention anything about the 256GB internal storage variant during the launch event.

Along with this, the Avengers: Infinity War limited edition of OnePlus 6 has also been released. The phone is available in 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage configuration. The limited edition variant is available at Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 6 runs the Snapdragon 845 under the hood, comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, and will one of the first devices to receive Android P Beta. In the optics department, the OnePlus 6 boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 20MP and a 16 MP sensors and a 16MP front shooter. The pixel size has been increased 19 per cent for better low light photography.

The standard variants have been launched in mirror black, midnight black and a silk white colour option that will be launched later. The OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War comes with a carbon black rear panel. The OnePlus is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at both front and back.

2. Nokia to launch new devices in Moscow on May 29

HMD Global will host an event at Moscow on May 29. The Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 might be released during this event. The company had promised new versions of Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 at Mobile World Congress earlier this year.

3. Nokia X6 launched in China, may come to global markets later

Nokia launched its first notched device, Nokia X6, in China earlier this week. The device runs the latest Snapdragon 636, comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage, a dual camera setup at the back with 16MP and 5MP units and a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The Nokia X6 was earlier intended to be a China-exclusive device at first, but HMD Global might be planning to bring it to global markets sometime later. Company's CPO Juho Sarvikas is running a Twitter poll asking his followers whether the Nokia X6 should be made global or not.

4. Oppo revealed Realme 1, priced between Rs 8,990 and Rs 13,990

Oppo revealed the Realme 1, the first device under its sub-brand Realme. The India-exclusive device will be available through online channels only and has been priced between Rs 8,990 and Rs 13,990. The Realme 1 is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 and comes in three configurations - 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Relame 1 has a 13MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera.

5. Google employees quit for company's links to military project

At least 12 Google employees have resigned over the company's involvement in the controversial Project Maven. Run by the US Department of Defense, the Project Maven uses Google's machine learning and image recognition expertise to identify people and objects of interest by assessing footage from military drones. While Google has said that this is for non-offensive purposes only, its employees have strongly stated that the company should not be in the 'business of war'.

6. Redmi S2/Y2 to be launched in India during June

Xiaomi might be planning to bring its Redmi S2 to India on June 7 as Redmi Y2, the successor to the selfie-centred Redmi Y1. Xiaomi claims that this is their best selfie phone so far. The Redmi S2 boasts a 16MP front camera with AI capabilities and a pixel size of 2 microns for good low light selfies.

