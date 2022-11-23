'Welcome to Twitter': Elon Musk hires an intern who hacked iPhones as a teen

Elon Musk has hired a new intern for Twitter. This new intern is known for his prior dealings with Tesla and also for hacking iPhones in his teenage years. The intern, named George Hotz, made a pitch to Elon Musk on Twitter, publically. Musk responded with a 'Let's talk'. The former iPhone hacker has now earned an 'internship' at Twitter and he has a specific set of tasks carved out for him at the social media company.



Hotz has taken up the daunting task of improving Twitter search dramatically. Apart from that he also wants to get rid of the pop-up that surfaces every time a user visits Twitter without logging in. Hotz has embraced a 12-week ultimatum to get these tasks in order.

Some of the responses to the last tweet are odd. I'm an intern trying to improve search, whatever feelings you have about Twitter and Elon are not about me.



Think it's cool to get feedback. Not trying to get "free work" I just find this fun. Here to learn and improve things! — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) November 23, 2022

Hotz has been receiving some flak online for his association with Elon Musk and big changes the billionaire has been making to Twitter since the takeover. He responded by saying that he is "an intern trying to improve search". He requested the Twitterati to keep their feelings for the new Twitter and Elon Musk separate from his work. In response to his tweet, Musk responded by saying, "Welcome to Twitter!". Even Musk has been facing flak from the media regarding the decisions he made since his takeover.