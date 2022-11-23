'Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die': Elon Musk takes a dig at critics

Elon Musk has taken a dig against his critics in one of his latest tweets. The billionaire shared a post taunting his critics who prophesized that Twitter will die. In his post he said, "Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ?" He also shared some memes to make his point.

Last week, Twitter witnessed an exodus of employees after Elon Musk issued an ultimatum asking them to either stay and work 'hardcore' or leave and take the severance pay. Many employees opted for the latter. Ironically, this led to multiple trends on Twitter like #RIPTwitter, #GoodbyeTwitter, and more. Many strongly believed that Twitter may face outages or just completely go to ruin without ample content moderators and employees to keep things running.

Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Elon Musk had reportedly tried retaining essential talent. Later, he posted that all the important people will are staying, so he wasn't worried. Twitter even went on to block access to its office buildings for the employees, leading to even bigger doubts about the social media company's survival. Musk even fired more employees in the sales teams who had agreed to stay on for the 'hardcore' Twitter.

Twitter not only managed to stay afloat through the weekend, but it also reached a new record. We can't be sure if the controversies around Twitter were the reason why the number of daily active users went up but it did trigger a series of trends.

The company seems to have survived the turbulence of the weekend. However, Musk had to defer the relaunch of the revamped Twitter Blue subscription indefinitely. He is yet to set up a moderation council on the platform and it is highly unlikely that it will happen anytime soon. In a recent post, he claimed that 'a large coalition of political/social activists had agreed not to try to kill Twitter' by starving its advertising revenue. But the other side apparently 'broke the deal' and that could be the reason why there might not be any moderation council. Strangely, Musk decided to take down the tweet later. Here's a screengrab of the tweet while it was up: