'We're recruiting': Elon Musk shares slides from presentation for Twitter 2.0

Twitter's new owner and CEO Elon Musk on Sunday shared his vision for transforming the social networking site into an "everything app" that combines multiple services into one. Musk, who fired more than half of Twitter's employees, shared slides from a presentation for transforming Twitter.

The page titled "The Everything App" had two subheadings: entertainment advertising and video.

The first slide started with 'We're recruiting' page. The second slide said user active minutes are at an all-time high and monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) have crossed a quarter-billion mark. The third slide said that hate speech impressions are lower, reported impersonation spiked and then fall.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta November 27, 2022

As of November 16, signups were averaging over two million per day, up 66% from the same week in 2021, Musk said in another tweet late Saturday. He also said that user active minutes had reached a record high, averaging nearly 8 billion minutes per day over the previous seven days as of November 15—a 30 per cent increase over the same week in 2016.

According to Musk, the number of reported impersonations on the platform increased earlier this month, both before and after the launch of Twitter Blue.

Musk's "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" will include features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets, and payments.

Musk said in another tweet early Sunday that he sees a "path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months."

Meanwhile, a Twitter user suggested that Twitter 2.0 should make the character limit 420 instead of 280. To which Musk replied, “Good idea".

Let’s go! Twitter 2.0 should make the character limit 420 instead of that annoying 280 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 27, 2022

Coming to Twitter's current scenario, Musk has come under fire for his management style, which has included firing thousands of employees and requiring the remaining employees to commit to a "hardcore" work environment. His pay-for-verification scheme also backfired, causing online chaos as impostor accounts began posing as celebrities and companies.

The plan's implementation was pushed back to November 29. It will now reportedly be released on December 2. To avoid confusion, Twitter will assign different badges: gold tick for businesses, grey check for government, and blue.

Also Read: ‘I will make an alternative phone’: Elon Musk to make smartphones if Apple, Google do this

Also Read: Elon Musk again warns impersonation will result in account suspension on Twitter