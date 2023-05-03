What is Bluesky and why Elon Musk should be worried about it?

In a sea of social media applications, Bluesky is the latest contender to emerge as a challenger to Twitter's kingpin, Elon Musk. But what is Bluesky, and why should Musk be worried about it?

Bluesky is an independent project backed by one of Twitter's co-founders, Jack Dorsey. Although Twitter initially funded the project, Dorsey and two others sit on Bluesky's board, and the company has stated that it is "owned by the team itself," with Twitter no longer holding a stake.

Over the past month, Bluesky has rapidly gained traction among journalists and famous names alike, billing itself as a fresh alternative to the chaos-riddled Twitter. And with Musk's changes to the platform, such as charging $8 for blue ticks and relaxing moderation rules, some users have become disenchanted with the platform. Add to this the recent outages and glitches, and it's no wonder that Bluesky has managed to set itself apart as a viable Twitter alternative.

What is Bluesky?

At first glance, Bluesky looks a lot like Twitter. You can post short messages of up to 300 characters and toggle between an algorithmically sorted feed or a chronological one. But behind the scenes, Bluesky is built differently: it is an open, decentralized network. This means that it is not controlled by a single company or individual, making it a unique player in the race to be the ultimate Twitter alternative.

This could be why Elon Musk should be worried about it. As more users flock to Bluesky and other alternatives, it could mean a loss of users and revenue for Twitter. And Bluesky's open, decentralized network could pose a significant threat to Musk's platform.

How is a decentralized network different from Twitter?

In a decentralized network, there is no single entity that controls the platform. Instead, it is run by a network of users who contribute to its development and maintenance. This can help to prevent censorship and promote freedom of expression.

Being an open-source platform also means that Bluesky can be more easily adapted and customized by its users. They can create their own versions of the platform with unique features and functionality.

Can Bluesky really replace Twitter?

It's no coincidence that Bluesky witnessed it highest one-day jump in subscriber base last week. Despite being accessible on an invite basis, Bluesky is attracting numerous celebrities who are not fond of Musk's nuanced method of handling Twitter. The key differentiator with Bluesky is its very core, the decentralized architecture. As more users seek privacy and control over their online presence, open, decentralized networks like Bluesky may become more popular.

