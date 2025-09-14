What is Google Gemini’s 'Nano Banana'? Trend goes viral with 3D figurines of people, pets, and celebrities

The latest AI-powered sensation sweeping across social media is the “Nano Banana” trend, which uses Google’s Gemini to turn photos into hyper-realistic 3D figurines. From everyday users to politicians, millions are trying out the trend, which has taken off because it is free, easy to use, and visually striking.

The process requires no special skills. Anyone can upload a photo, paste a short prompt into the Gemini app, and generate a miniature lifelike figurine. These models come complete with a transparent acrylic base, commercial-style packaging mockups, and even a simulated 3D modelling preview on a virtual desktop.

Google has confirmed that the feature is free. “Image creation and editing is free for everyone in the Gemini app,” the company wrote in a post.

Here’s how it works:

1. Open Google Gemini (or Google AI Studio).

2. Upload a photo you want to convert.

3. Copy and paste the specific prompt provided online.

4. Generate and preview your figurine.

5. Adjust or retry with different photos if needed.

The trend has gained huge traction in India. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his own figurine online, noting that younger followers pushed him to try it out.

This level of adoption shows how AI-generated visuals are quickly entering mainstream culture, with even public figures joining in on what began as a playful online experiment.

The appeal lies in the collectable-style packaging and realism of the output. The figurines resemble high-quality commercial merchandise, making them shareable and eye-catching on platforms like Instagram and X.