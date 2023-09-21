What is MotoGP of India? Check how and when to stream races live

For the first time in history, India is hosting a MotoGP event. The event, called the Indian Oil Grand Prix of India, is taking place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The MotoGP is one of the biggest and grandest racing events in the world. The bikes race at extremely high speeds, going over even 300 kmph. Bike racers from all over the world will be participating in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 events at the Budh International Circuit.

MotoGP, short for Motorcycle Grand Prix, is the highest class of motorcycle road racing events held on road circuits sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

Also Read: Amazon unveils AI-powered Alexa, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Echo Frame smart glasses, Echo Show 8, Echo Hub, Echo Pop kids

What's the big deal about the MotoGP races?

The big deal about it is that this marks the return of motorsport to India after the departure of Formula 1 in 2013. It’s a historic moment for India’s sporting industry and a tribute to the 75th year of India’s independence. The event will feature 82 riders from 41 teams.

This is a significant milestone as India is one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world with more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads. The event will make MotoGP more accessible to Indian fans and bring the sport into the heart of this key market.

However, there have been some challenges. A few days before the scheduled practice session, some riders and team officials were awaiting their visas to travel to India. Despite these issues, many top riders like Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez, Augusto Fernandez and Takaaki Nakagam have already reached India.

How to stream the races?

The races can be streamed live on JioCinema or Sports18 channel.

MotoGP Race Schedule

September 22, Friday

Free Practice 1: 11:15 AM to 12:25 PM

Practice: 3:30 PM to 4:40 PM

September 23, Saturday

Free Practice 2: 10:40 AM to 11:10 AM

Qualifying 1: 11:20 AM to 11:35 AM

Qualifying 2: 11:45 AM to 12:00 PM

Tissot Sprint (12 laps): 3:30 PM

September 24, Sunday

Warm-up: 11:10 AM to 11:20 AM

Rider Fan Parade: 11:30 AM

Race (24 laps): 3:30 PM IST

Also Read: Visa delays resolved: MotoGP riders and teams land in India for inaugural race