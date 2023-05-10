‘WhatsApp cannot be trusted’: Elon Musk’s take on suspicious microphone use; here’s their reply

A screenshot shared by a Twitter engineer, Foad Dabiri, has sparked concerns that WhatsApp may be accessing users' microphones even when the app is not in use. Dabiri claimed that his WhatsApp app was constantly using the microphone while he was asleep, raising questions about the app's privacy practices.

The tweet caught the attention of tech mogul Elon Musk, who responded with a cautionary message, "WhatsApp cannot be trusted."

In response to the allegations, WhatsApp has denied any wrongdoing and asserted that users have full control over their microphone settings. The company has also stated that it only accesses the microphone when a user is making a call or recording a voice note or video, and these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning that WhatsApp cannot hear them.

Despite WhatsApp's assurances, several users in the comments section have reported experiencing similar issues with the app's microphone usage.

WhatsApp remains one of the most widely used instant messaging apps, known for its end-to-end encryption that keeps the content of messages private. However, the app has faced privacy concerns in the past, such as sharing user data with its parent company Meta, including phone numbers, device information, location, and contacts.

Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp.



Meanwhile, Musk recently revealed new features that will soon be added to Twitter which seemingly make it more like WhatsApp. In a tweet, he announced that users will soon be able to make voice and video calls to other users on the platform directly from their Twitter handles. This feature will allow people from all over the world to connect with each other easily.

Furthermore, Musk stated that Twitter direct messages (DMs) will be encrypted to ensure greater privacy and security. Another addition will be the ability to respond to any message in a thread, rather than just the most recent one. Users will also be able to react to messages with any emoji they choose.

