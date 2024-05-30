WhatsApp doubles down on voice with one-minute voice status updates

The popular messaging app continues to expand its Status feature, this time giving users more freedom to express themselves through audio.

Starting today, WhatsApp users can finally ditch the 30-second time limit for voice notes shared on their Status updates. The latest app update brings a much-requested feature: the ability to record and share voice messages up to one minute long.

This change mirrors a similar update rolled out for video statuses earlier, allowing for more in-depth and expressive updates without resorting to workarounds.

To take advantage of the extended recording time, users will need to ensure they are running the latest version of WhatsApp on both iOS and Android devices. Importantly, listening to these longer voice statuses also requires the updated app.

This update highlights WhatsApp's continued focus on enhancing its Status feature, suggesting that even more new additions might be on the horizon. Could longer videos or even interactive elements be next? Only time will tell!