Meta-owned WhatsApp to introduce privacy feature restricting profile picture screenshots on iOS

In a bid to strengthen privacy measures, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is rumoured to be rolling out a feature that will limit users from taking screenshots of profile pictures on iOS devices.

As indicated by a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a message will prompt users, notifying them that the action of capturing screenshots of profile photos has been curbed to safeguard everyone's privacy within the app.

The proposed feature aims to fortify privacy by preventing users from capturing and disseminating profile pictures without the explicit consent of the owner. Although individuals could still resort to alternative devices or cameras to capture the images, the in-app restriction on screenshotting is anticipated to significantly diminish the unauthorised sharing of profile photos, as per the report.

This forthcoming WhatsApp feature is poised to play a pivotal role in mitigating the risk of profile photos being exploited or distributed without consent, by halting users from taking screenshots. The report asserts that this feature is currently in the development phase and is slated to be incorporated into a future update of the application.

Simultaneously, WhatsApp is purportedly testing another feature geared towards enhancing user experience on Android platforms. This new feature, dubbed the "filter", will furnish users with a dedicated tool to swiftly compile a list of their preferred contacts and groups from the chats tab.

This addition is poised to empower users by facilitating easy access to and prioritisation of specific conversations with favourite contacts and groups, providing a seamless communication experience.