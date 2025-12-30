WhatsApp drops festive update for 2026: New stickers, video call effects, and more

WhatsApp is making holidays more vibrant by introducing a suite of New Year-themed features, including animated sticker packs, video call effects, and more, to welcome 2026. These features will make it easier for users to interact with friends and family and stay connected with those who live far away. WhatsApp in the blog post also highlighted that New Year’s Day is one of its busiest days, breaking records for messages and calls on the platform.

Advertisement

WhatsApp features for New Year 2026

WhatsApp has rolled out a limited-period feature for New Year’s Day. It includes the 2026 sticker pack consisting of wishes and greetings for the New Year. These stickers can be used for personal or group chats. For video calling, the company has announced new festive call effects, such as fireworks, confetti, and star animations.

In addition to these new additions, WhatsApp also introduces confetti as a special reaction, allowing users to react to messages as contextual visual triggers. The company has also rolled out animated stickers to Status, which is a first for the instant-messaging app. Users can access the special 2026 layout and an animated sticker to welcome 2026.

In addition to new features, WhatsApp has also shared a few tips to create effective New Year’s plans with friends and family. The blog post highlighted that users can create an event in a group and collect RSVPs. They can also leverage polls to make plans for food, drinks, and activities. Users can also use WhatsApp to share live location, send videos and voice notes.