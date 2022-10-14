WhatsApp will soon let users edit sent messages: Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp is working on a new way to edit messages that have been sent already. The ‘edit message’ feature will essentially allow the sender to edit their text within a specific time window. The feature is currently being tested, so don’t expect it on the stable version of WhatsApp anytime soon. However, some new information about the feature has spilled via a snippet from the app.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo has shared a screen grab of the new feature within the chat. In order to highlight that a message has been edited, WhatsApp will use a specific 'Edited' tag. In the image, we can see one of the messages with the ‘edited’ tag, next to the time stamp. However, there is seemingly no way in which a user can check the past version of the message.

The new edited feature seems to be like an alternative option to the “delete message” feature. Currently, users have about two days to delete a text after sending. However, there is no assurance that the message will get deleted. On the other hand, the WAbetaInfo report suggests that WhatsApp will give the user around 15 minutes to edit a message after sending it. Even in the case of edited messages, there is no confirmation that the message will be edited. If the recipient of the message does not turn on their device or are offline for around a day or more, the message may not get edited on their end.

The new feature is still under development, which essentially means that even WhatsApp beta testers won’t have access to the feature for now. As we get closer to an official launch, the feature might be rolled out to beta testers.

