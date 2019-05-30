WhatsApp Update: New feature makes consecutive voice messages possible

WhatsApp Messenger for Android now allows continuous audio message playback. The new update of the WhatsApp Messenger will allow users of the Facebook-owned platform to listen to voice messages one after the other, automatically. Until now, the feature was available only on the iOS version of the WhatsApp.

According to the Wabetainfo, the continuous voice messages feature is a new functionality that, as the name suggests, allows (users) to continuously play consecutive voice messages. After the end of the first voice message, WhatsApp will notify the user with a sound. Immediately after the sound, it will play the next voice message. In between, the user doesn't have to take any action. WhatsApp will also play short audio at the end of the voice message if there are no other voice messages to play.

The new voice message feature was first spotted after WhatsApp submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program and came with the version 2.18.362. The feature has now been made available in the WhatsApp Android version 2.19.150. As the name suggests, the new feature simply removes the trouble of manually playing the next voice message after the previous one stops playing. The feature might not fall into a category o big changes like the "Dark Mode", but it will surely be important while exchanging several voice messages in quick succession.

How to get the feature?

As mentioned before, the stable version of the WhatsApp Messenger with the voice messages feature is already available on the Google Play Store. In case, you don't see the update, you can simply download the WhatsApp Messenger APK file version 2.19.150 from APK Mirror website. The new update also fixes the buffer overflow vulnerability in WhatsApp VoIP stack. The issue affects WhatsApp for Android prior to version 2.19.134, WhatsApp Business for Android prior to version 2.19.44, WhatsApp for iOS prior to version 2.19.51, WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to version 2.19.5.