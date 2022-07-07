WhatsApp might let Android users log in from another handset with new chat sync feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to sync chats between two smartphones. Spotted on the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.15.13 for Android, this feature should be rolled out as a part of a future update that will help the messaging platform expand its multi-device functionality.

WhatsApp is yet to reveal details or explain how this feature is exactly going to work once it rolls out to users. The Meta-owned messaging platform was spotted earlier working on a ‘companion mode’ that was tipped to bring in support to sync chats across devices.

Spotted by WABetaInfo on the 2.22.15.13 beta version for Android phones, this ‘companion mode’ is currently being tested. This feature will allow users to link two smartphones together and sync chat histories across handsets.

Currently, users, on both iOS and Android, can sync their smartphones with a laptop or a computer with the web version of WhatsApp. This new mode will change that.

This companion mode for smartphones is being developed right now, and reports suggest that it is going to be integrated into the Android app via an update down the line. Reports add that WhatsApp is working on adding the same system message that is available on WhatsApp Web. In case you don’t know what this system message is - it is the message you see when you open the app on the desktop that informs you that messages are synchronising between devices. This is understandable since the process does take a bit of time.

A report had mentioned in May this year that WhatsApp is testing a companion mode feature to allow users to link a secondary smartphone to their primary handset. The feature was first spotted in the Android beta version 2.22.10.13.

According to reports, users are going to receive a full-screen prompt warning while resgistering the companion device for the main account. When users pair a secondary phone to another registered account, reports state that they were reportedly logged out from the original WhatsApp account configured on the companion handset. The report also added this companion mode will be able to erase all locally-stored messaged and data. For now, this mode is under development for Android devices.

