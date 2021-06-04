WhatsApp new feature: 'Disappearing mode', 'view once' to roll out soon

WhatsApp is working to launch some new and interesting features to keep the chats of its users private. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that new features like disappearing mode, view once and multi-device features will be added to the messaging app soon in a chat with WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks developments related to WhatsApp

In this chat, Zuckerberg says they are working on making chats and messages more private after the disappearing messages feature. "We're about to start rolling out 'disappearing mode', which turns on disappearing messages in all of your threads so your WhatsApp experience basically becomes ephemeral," the Facebook founder and CEO wrote in the chat.

The internet entrepreneur further claimed in the same chat that WhatsApp was the first global messaging network to bring end-to-end encryption for messages.

He also confirmed 'view once' will be rolled out soon wherein recipient can open the media file (photo, video, etc.) only once before it gets deleted.

Besides this, Zuckerberg also confirmed a feature known as multi-device. "Yup. It's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we've solved this and we're looking forward to getting it out soon," the Facebook founder and CEO noted.

This feature will provide the users with an option to use WhatsApp account using different devices without an internet connection. Will Cathcart notes WhatsApp on iPad can be supported due to the multi-device feature. The upcoming feature can connect up to 4 linked devices, Cathcart adds.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

