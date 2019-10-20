New WhatsApp features for Android, iOS to include Dark Mode, self-destructing messages

The latest beta update of WhatsApp has revealed some interesting features for both Android and iOS platforms. These include the much-anticipated Dark Mode for both operating systems, as well as related features like Dark Bubbles. The self-destructing messages have also surfaced in the latest WhatsApp beta.

Here are the features that the next update of WhatsApp could bring over from the beta version:

Dark Mode

Users have demanded a Dark Mode for WhatsApp for a long time now. The feature has been seen in some of the older beta versions too. The feature is still reportedly under development, WhatsApp has revealed that it is getting closer to releasing a Dark Mode in the stable version of the messaging application. The Dark Mode will also come with dark text bubbles too.

Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp rolled out 'Delete for Everyone' feature a while back for all its users a while back. Now the application is soon going to introduce self-destructing messages that will allow users to recall a message after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, or even 30 days. This will be similar to snaps send via Snapchat.

Splash Screen

With the Splash Screen feature, the WhatsApp logo will appear on the screen when the application is launched for the first time. The logo seems to have a Dark Mode too and will be available on Android and iOS platforms.

Hide Muted Status

The latest WhatsApp beta version has revealed the hide muted status feature. It will allow users to hide all status updates from those muted in their contact list. Under this feature, a 'Hide' button will be seen on the header of the muted status updates section. The hidden status updates can be restored by clicking the 'Show' button that will appear with them.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp update: What is the upcoming self-destruction feature?

ALSO READ: Boomerang on WhatsApp! New feature introduced on messaging platform