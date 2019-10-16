Boomerang on WhatsApp! New feature introduced on messaging platform

Just like on Instagram, WhatsApp users can now use the Boomerang feature. The messaging platform introduced the popular feature for iPhone users on beta. The Boomerang feature is one in a bunch of new features including new edit shortcuts for photos and voice recordings rolled out by the chat app for iPhone users.

The new features on WhatsApp are available for users as an update to the chat app on iOS. iPhone users can update the 2.19.100 version of the app from the App Store. The platform has also added a new edit tool for media in chats. While there are in-app edit tools already, this feature acts as a shortcut.

There will be a new doodle icon below a photo or video on WhatsApp. Users can access the feature and start editing photos just be clicking on it. WhatsApp users can also use the 'T' icon to change the font style in the camera app.

Another feature that iPhone users can access is the ability to play voice messages in notifications itself. This shortcut will appear on the pop-up screen. Users can long-press the notification to access the feature. Users can basically listen to the voice message without opening the app.

iPhone users can also sent Memojis directly from the stickers tab on iOS 13.

