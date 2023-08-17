WhatsApp now allows users to share HD images; check how to use this new feature

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to share photos in HD quality. This update was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Similar to WhatsApp messages, audio, and other sharable formats, the HD photos are protected using end-to-end encryption. The Meta-owned company will roll out the HD video sharing feature soon as well.

While Standard Quality remains the default option for sending photos, users can now choose to upgrade their photos to HD on a photo-by-photo basis. This ensures that sharing photos over WhatsApp remains fast and reliable, even when you have low bandwidth connectivity.

HD Photos is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, with HD Videos also coming soon. In order to get the new update, make sure your WhatsApp application is updated.

How does it work?

Most of the process of sharing HD-quality images is the same as before. However, there will be one extra step to send the HD quality image instead of the standard quality. First, you need to tap on the share image option and then you can select the HD image you want to share. Once selected, you'll see an option named 'HD' on the top center of the screen. Tap that. You will then see the option to either select standard quality or high quality. All you need to do then is just hit the share button.

Mark Zuckerberg's post on HD Image Sharing feature:

WhatsApp working on its first AI feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new generative AI feature that will bring some image-generating capabilities to the application. The Meta-owned company is working on AI-generated stickers. The feature will allow the users to provide a short prompt to generate stickers and then the user can choose any one of them. WABetaInfo, the platform that tracks the beta features shared a screen grab of the new feature.

