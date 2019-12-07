WhatsApp releases new update for voice calls; check out details

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has released an update to add the call-waiting function for voice calls. The latest WhatsApp app, version 2.19.352 and above, allows the users to select an option between an incoming call or an ongoing call.

In the latest version of the messaging application, if a user is on a voice call and receives another voice call then a drop-down menu will appear and provide user to choose between an ongoing call, rejecting the incoming call or answer the incoming call, reports Android Central.

Before the WhatsApp's new update, there was no way to choose between an incoming call and anyone calling as it simply would not connect.

Earlier, this call-waiting feature was available only for iOS users but now it is being rolling out for Android users as well.

But, WhatsApp is still missing the feature to put the call on hold, which helps when a person is on a call and wants to put the other person on hold. The messaging app might add call holding function soon.

Besides the WhatsApp's call-waiting function, it is also working on new updates like -- self-destructing messages, dark mode, multiple devices support and new privacy settings, in which a user can control who can add them to groups.

Recently, WhatsApp had also released the fingerprint lock function, which allows users to protect their chats from strangers. The messaging app has also fixed the battery drain issue on a few devices.

The new call-waiting function on WhatsApp has already started rolling out for users, and one might expect it to hit their phones in next few days.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

