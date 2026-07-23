WhatsApp rolls out upgraded CarPlay, iPad account setup and other updates

WhatsApp is rolling out plenty of upgrades across iPad, CarPlay, and Android Auto. With the update, Apple users can now create a new WhatsApp account directly on an iPad, instead of needing to set it up first on an iPhone. Users can share songs from Apple Music and Spotify directly to their WhatsApp Status.

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Alongside these app updates, WhatsApp also enhances the in-car experience, which is said to make the app more convenient and user-friendly while driving. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming WhatsApp updates.

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WhatsApp latest updates

WhatsApp iPad account: Previously, WhatsApp did not allow users to create a new account directly on iPad. iPad users had to link the tablet to an existing WhatsApp account registered on a smartphone; hence, it works as a linked device, similar to WhatsApp Web or other companion devices.

Now, with the new update, users can register a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad, allowing users to use their iPad as the primary device.

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Share music on their Status updates: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to share songs directly from music streaming apps like Apple Music and Spotify to their WhatsApp Status. Earlier, users had to manually type song details or copy and paste a song link to share music updates.

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WhatsApp Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: WhatsApp has redesigned interfaces for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It now brings the ability for users to listen to incoming WhatsApp messages, reply to messages, make WhatsApp calls, view their WhatsApp call history, and contact favourite people directly. These features are available through the car's infotainment system for hands-free actions.

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WhatsApp PDF documents update: Users can now open PDF files directly inside WhatsApp without downloading. It has also added editing features powered by Adobe Acrobat, such as highlighting sections of a PDF, adding annotations or notes, and editing documents without leaving the WhatsApp chat window